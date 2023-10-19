OnePlus Open Launch Event Today: Live Streaming Details & Price in India

OnePlus is all set to launch its first foldable smartphone — the OnePlus Open in the global and Indian markets. The launch event for the OnePlus Foldable is scheduled at 7:30 PM today in Mumbai. The event will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel.

In the “Open for Everything event”, the company will unveil the smartphone highlighting various features and specifications of the product. According to OnePlus, their foldable phone “challenges the conventional norms” and “seeks to eliminate the trade-offs that often plague most foldable devices.”