iQOO 12 Launch Date in India Confirmed: Features, Specifications, Price & More

As per official teasers launched by the company, iQOO 12 will be launched in India on 12 December 2023. Prior to that, the iQOO 12 series will arrive in China on 7 November. The company has confirmed some features and specifications of iQOO 12 before its launch in the country. The handset will flaunt a sleek and slim design, and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It will hit the Indian markets as a successor to iQOO 11.

iQOO 12 will be revealed with a square rear camera module instead of a rectangular as seen in previous models of the company. There are no details about the price of iQOO 12 in India. However, as per leaks, the price may be slightly higher than the iQOO 11, which was Rs 59,999. Let us check out the features, specifications, price, and other important details of iQOO 12 below.