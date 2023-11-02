OnePlus 12 To Arrive With New Sony Lytia Dual Layer Stacked CMOS Sensor; Details

OnePlus 12 is anticipated to launch early next year. The handset will hit the markets as a successor to OnePlus 11 that was launched in February 2023. Prior to the official launch, the company has already confirmed several features and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone. One of the latest features of OnePlus 12 that has come into limelight is that it will debut a new Lytia dual-layer stacked sensor.

According to gsmarena, "The new stacked CMOS sensor with 2-layer transistor pixel technology features separate layers for the transistor and photodiode layers which allows for physically larger diodes and more light capture. OnePlus already used a Sony Lytia 808 sensor on the OnePlus Open's main cam but it seems the OP 12 will use a different Lytia sensor."

Let us read about OnePlus 12 launch date, features, specifications, price, and other details below.