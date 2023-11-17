OnePlus 11 5G Stable Oxygen OS 14 Update Available in India; Check Features Here

OnePlus 11 5G has started gaining the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 stable update in India. The new update provides an improved Aquamorphic design, aquamorphic-themed ringtones, a File Dock feature, and Smart Cutout to the OnePlus handset. It also has several performance improvements for a better user experience. One should note that the OnePlus 11 5G Stable Oxygen OS 14 update improves photo and video-related permission management. Users should know all the latest details about the brand-new update and stay informed.

The OnePlus 11 model made its debut in India in February 2023. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and sports a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen. An official post on the OnePlus forum states that the OnePlus 11 5G Stable Oxygen OS 14 update has started rolling out in India. Users should note the latest announcements.