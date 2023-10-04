OnePlus 11R Discounted Rate: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Price Here; Details

OnePlus 11R discounted price during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 is here.
(Photo Courtesy: oneplus.in)
OnePlus 11R made its debut in India in February 2023. One should note that the device is set to be up for sale during the most-awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023. As per the latest official details, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 is scheduled to start on 8 October. However, for Flipkart Plus members, the sale will begin one day early on 7 October. One can avail huge discounts on different products during the sale.
The e-commerce website Flipkart is announcing the sale prices of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets before the Big Billion Days Sale 2023 begins. Interested buyers are excited to know the discounted price of the OnePlus 11R model during the sale. We have all the latest important details about the smartphone that you must note.
Here are the discounted prices and specifications of the OnePlus 11R that you should know if you are planning to buy the device during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023. Read till the end and stay informed.
OnePlus 11R was revealed earlier this year and its original release price is Rs 44,999 for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999.
OnePlus 11R is available in two colour options, which include Sonic Black and Galatic Silver. To know more about the price range, you must check the details announced by Flipkart.
The OnePlus 11R smartphone is equipped with a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (2772x1240) curved AMOLED display with up to 1000Hz touch rate. It has an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz.
Other features of the OnePlus 11R model include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity. It also houses a triple camera setup on the rear, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor.
The display of the smartphone sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera positioned in a hole-punch cutout at the centre.
