Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launched Globally: Features, Specs, Price, Sale, and More

The tech giant Samsung launched Galaxy S23 FE globally today on Wednesday, 4 October 2023. The handset is a successor to the already available Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

The sale date of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is 26 October 2023. The price of this smartphone is Rs 49,800. Currently, the smartphone is available only in a single variant (8GB + 256GB).

The company also revealed some other products under the Samsung Galaxy FE series, including Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been unveiled with a slim & sleek design, 50 megapixel primary camera, IP68 water and dust resistance, and several other features.