Sony WF-1000XM5 Launch in India on 27 September: Expected Price & Specifications

Sony WF-1000XM5 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are scheduled to be launched in India soon. It is important to note that the popular company unveiled the wireless headset in global markets earlier in July. Now, it is time to launch the Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones in India. Interested buyers should note that this is the successor to the Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS headset, which was revealed in 2021. Buyers in India should take note of the latest details and stay informed.
As per the latest official details, Sony has equipped the new Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones with its next-generation Integrated Processor V2 chip. The headset will also have a QN2e processor for noise cancellation. Buyers should note that the Sony WF-1000XM5 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be revealed in India on Wednesday, 27 September, so they should be alert.
Here is everything you should note about the upcoming Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones such as the launch time, specifications, and expected price range. To know the exact details, you must wait for the launch event to take place on 27 September.
Sony WF-1000XM5 in India: Expected Price and Launch Details
The Japanese tech conglomerate officially confirmed the launch of the Sony WF-1000XM5 in India and mentioned that it will be revealed on 27 September. Interested people should note that the launch will take place at 2 pm.
The price, specifications, and important details about the earphones will be revealed during the launch. We have the expected specifications and price range for now that you should note if you are planning to buy truly wireless stereo earphones.
As per the latest details, the price of the Sony WF-1000XM5 in India has not been announced yet by the company.
The price of the headset in the global markets is $299, which is roughly Rs 24,900. The headset is expected to be offered at a similar price in India. You must keep an eye on the launch event to know the exact range.
Sony WF-1000XM5 Earphones Launch in India: Specs
The Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS headset includes the company's 8.4mm 'Dynamic Driver X' drivers and has four sizes of ear tips made of a polyurethane foam material.
The earphones will function on Sony's Integrated Processor V2 and QN2e chips. These features claim to provide improved sound quality, noise cancellation and call quality compared to the previous model.
The Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earphones are equipped with bone conduction sensors in each earbud that allow deep neural network (DNN) processing to enhance voice quality.
These are the specifications we know for now and you must wait for the launch to know more.
