Sony WF-1000XM5 Launch in India on 27 September: Expected Price & Specifications

Sony WF-1000XM5 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are scheduled to be launched in India soon. It is important to note that the popular company unveiled the wireless headset in global markets earlier in July. Now, it is time to launch the Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones in India. Interested buyers should note that this is the successor to the Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS headset, which was revealed in 2021. Buyers in India should take note of the latest details and stay informed.

As per the latest official details, Sony has equipped the new Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones with its next-generation Integrated Processor V2 chip. The headset will also have a QN2e processor for noise cancellation. Buyers should note that the Sony WF-1000XM5 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be revealed in India on Wednesday, 27 September, so they should be alert.