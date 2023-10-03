Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts From 8 October: Discounts on All iPhones

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale in India will commence from Sunday, 8 October 2023. The amazing Big Billion Days sale will last for 8 days, and will conclude on 15 October.
During the sale, customers will get plenty of offers, benefits, and discounts on a wide range of products including iPhones & other mobiles, laptops, tablets, electronic items, household items, TVs, beauty products, clothing, home decor, and more.
Let us find out amazing offers and discounts on iPhones during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 Start Date
The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 will start from 8 October.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 End Date
The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 will last more than a week, and will end on 15 October.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 iPhone Discounts, Offers, Price, and Benefits
Here is the list of amazing offers and discounts on Apple iPhones during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023.
iPhone 13 (Blue, 128 GB) - 12% Off
Discounted Price: Rs 52,499
Original Price: Rs 59,900
Also 33,600 discount on exchange
iPhone 13 (Midnight, 128 GB) - 12% Off
Discounted Price: Rs 52,499
Original Price: Rs 59,900
Extra discount on combo offers
iPhone 13 (Pink, 128 GB) - 12% Off
Discounted Price: Rs 52,499
Original Price: Rs 59,900
Extra discount on combo offers
iPhone 13 (Starlight, 128 GB) - 12% Off
Discounted Price: Rs 52,499
Original Price: Rs 59,900
Extra discount on combo offers
iPhone 13 (Green, 128 GB) - 12% Off
Discounted Price: Rs 52,499
Original Price: Rs 59,900
iPhone 13 (Red, 128 GB) - 12% Off
Discounted Price: Rs 52,499
Original Price: Rs 59,900
iPhone 13 (Midnight, 256 GB) - 12% Off
Discounted Price: Rs 61,499
Original Price: Rs 69,900
Also 33,600 discount on exchange
iPhone 13 (Starlight, 256 GB) - 12% Off
Discounted Price: Rs 61,499
Original Price: Rs 69,900
Also 33,600 discount on exchange
iPhone 13 (Green, 256 GB) - 12% Off
Discounted Price: Rs 61,499
Original Price: Rs 69,900
Also 33,600 discount on exchange
iPhone 13 (Blue, 256 GB) - 12% Off
Discounted Price: Rs 61,499
Original Price: Rs 69,900
iPhone 14 (Blue, 128 GB) - 7 % Off
Discounted Price: Rs 64,999
Original Price: Rs 69,900
Extra discount on combo offers
iPhone 14 (Midnight, 128 GB) - 7 % Off
Discounted Price: Rs 64,999
Original Price: Rs 69,900
Extra discount on combo offers
Also 33,600 discount on exchange
iPhone 14 (Starlight, 128 GB) - 7 % Off
Discounted Price: Rs 64,999
Original Price: Rs 69,900
Extra discount on combo offers
iPhone 14 (Purple, 128 GB) - 7 % Off
Discounted Price: Rs 64,999
Original Price: Rs 69,900
Extra discount on combo offers
Also 33,600 discount on exchange
iPhone 14 (Yellow, 128 GB) - 7 % Off
Discounted Price: Rs 64,999
Original Price: Rs 69,900
Extra discount on combo offers
Also 33,600 discount on exchange
iPhone 14 Plus (Blue, 128 GB) - 7 % Off
Discounted Price: Rs 73,999
Original Price: Rs 79,900
Extra discount on combo offers
iPhone 14 Plus (Starlight, 128 GB) - 7 % Off
Discounted Price: Rs 73,999
Original Price: Rs 79,900
Extra discount on combo offers
Also 33,600 discount on exchange
iPhone 14 Plus (Midnight, 128 GB) - 7 % Off
Discounted Price: Rs 73,999
Original Price: Rs 79,900
Extra discount on combo offers
Also 33,600 discount on exchange
iPhone 14 Plus (Purple, 128 GB) - 7 % Off
Discounted Price: Rs 73,999
Original Price: Rs 79,900
Extra discount on combo offers
iPhone 14 Plus (Blue, 256 GB) - 6 % Off
Discounted Price: Rs 83,999
Original Price: Rs 89,900
Extra discount on combo offers
Also 33,600 discount on exchange
iPhone 14 Plus (Purple, 256 GB) - 6 % Off
Discounted Price: Rs 83,999
Original Price: Rs 89,900
Extra discount on combo offers
Also 33,600 discount on exchange
iPhone 14 Pro (Deep Blue, 128 GB)
Price: 1,19,900
Free delivery
Also 33,600 discount on exchange
iPhone 14 Pro MAX (Deep Blue, 128 GB) - 5% Off
Discounted Price: 1,27,999
Original Price: Rs 1,34,900
Free delivery
iPhone 14 Pro (Deep Purple, 128 GB)
Price: 1,19,900
Free delivery
Also 33,600 discount on exchange
iPhone 14 Pro MAX (Deep Purple, 128 GB) - 5% Off
Discounted Price: 1,27,999
Original Price: Rs 1,34,900
Free delivery
iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB) - 15 % Off
Discounted Price: 36,999
Original Price: Rs 43,900
Free delivery
iPhone 11 (White, 64 GB) - 15 % Off
Discounted Price: 36,999
Original Price: Rs 43,900
Free delivery
iPhone 11 (White, 128 GB) - 18 % Off
Discounted Price: 39,900
Original Price: Rs 48,900
Free delivery
iPhone 12 (Blue, 64 GB) - 1 % Off
Discounted Price: 48,999
Original Price: Rs 49,900
Also 33,600 discount on exchange
iPhone 12 (White, 64 GB) - 1 % Off
Discounted Price: 48,999
Original Price: Rs 49,900
Extra discount on combo offers
iPhone 12 (White, 128 GB) - 5 % Off
Discounted Price: 51,999
Original Price: Rs 54,900
Extra discount on combo offers
iPhone 12 (Green, 128 GB) - 5 % Off
Discounted Price: 51,999
Original Price: Rs 54,900
Also 33,600 discount on exchange
To check offers and benefits of all iPhones during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, please click here.
