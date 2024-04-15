Motorola Edge 50 Series Global Launch on 16 April: Check Rumoured Specs & Price

Motorola Edge 50 series global launched is confirmed to happen on 16 April 2024.
(Photo Courtesy: FoneArena.com)
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC made its debut in India recently. Now, the company has officially confirmed the launch of its entire Edge 50 series lineup globally. The lineup is likely to include the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphones. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and the Edge 50 Ultra will ship with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.
Motorola announced the launch of the entire Edge 50 series in global markets via a teaser post on X. According to the latest official details, the Motorola Edge 50 series will make its global debut on Tuesday, 16 April 2024. The teaser has the tagline 'Intelligence Meets Art'. One should know the latest details announced by the company.
While Motorola has only announced the Edge 50 family, it is likely to include at least three models, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. Stay tuned to know all the features.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant paired with a 68W charger. It operates on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with 144 Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone flaunts a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging.
The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is expected to launch as a cheaper model with a price of approximately Rs 25000. It could be equipped with a 6.7-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W charging.
The new smartphone launched soon is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and pack a dual rear camera setup.
The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to be the most premium offering in the new series. It is expected to be named the Motorola Edge+ 2024 or Edge Ultra 2024 in the US. The smartphone might be priced at $999, which is approximately Rs 83,000.
To know the exact specifications and prices of the Motorola Edge 50 series, you have to wait for its launch on the scheduled date.
