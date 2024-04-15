Motorola Edge 50 Series Global Launch on 16 April: Check Rumoured Specs & Price

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC made its debut in India recently. Now, the company has officially confirmed the launch of its entire Edge 50 series lineup globally. The lineup is likely to include the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphones. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and the Edge 50 Ultra will ship with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Motorola announced the launch of the entire Edge 50 series in global markets via a teaser post on X. According to the latest official details, the Motorola Edge 50 series will make its global debut on Tuesday, 16 April 2024. The teaser has the tagline 'Intelligence Meets Art'. One should know the latest details announced by the company.