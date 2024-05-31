Moto G04s Launched in India: Check Specs, Features, Price, and Availability Here

Moto G04s has made its debut in India on 30 May.
Moto G04s made its debut in India on Thursday, 30 May, a few weeks after its global launch. The smartphone is an upgraded version of the Moto G04, launched in the country in February. The Moto G04s is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset coupled with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. All the specifications of the brand-new handset are revealed after the launch event in India. Interested buyers in the country are requested to check the details carefully.
The Moto G04s smartphone is supported by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging feature. The phone flaunts a 50-megapixel main camera and is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration. Interested buyers in India must note all the specifications and features before purchasing the model. One should stay updated with the latest announcements by the company.
Let's take a look at the Moto G04s price in India, availability, specifications, features, and design revealed after the launch. Read till the end to know all the important details about the handset.
According to the latest official details, the Moto G04s is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant in India.
The Moto G04s will go on sale on 5 June. Buyers can purchase their handsets via Flipkart, Motorola India website, and select retail stores. To know the exact details, you can check the announcements online.
The Moto G04s flaunts a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD screen paired with a 90Hz refresh rate.
It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC coupled with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.
The brand-new handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The smartphone is equipped with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. These are some of the key specifications that buyers must note.
