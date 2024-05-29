Lava Yuva 5G Launch in India on 30 May: Expected Specifications, Price, & Design

Lava Yuva 5G will be launched in India on Thursday, 30 May.
Lava Yuva 5G: Lava, an Indian smartphone brand, has recently revealed the launch date of the latest flagship, Lava Yuva 5G. According to the details shared by the company on 'X' (formerly Twitter), the brand-new Lava Yuva 5G will make its debut in India on Thursday, 30 May, at 12 pm IST. It is important to note that the company teased the device earlier, revealing certain features and specifications. Interested buyers must take note of the latest official updates.
As of now, the launch date and time of the Lava Yuva 5G in India are confirmed. The exact specifications, price range, and availability will be announced during the launch event on Thursday. Interested buyers must keep track of the latest announcements and purchase the brand-new handset on time. Lava has already teased some of the specifications for interested people.
Let's take a look at the price, specifications, design, availability, and other details about the Lava Yuva 5G in India. Read till the end to stay updated with the latest announcements and follow the launch event to know the exact features.
While Lava teased a few specifications, the price tag of the Lava Yuva 5G is not revealed yet. Various speculations suggest that the Lava Yuva 5G will be launched in India at an affordable price.
Lava Yuva focuses on attracting budget-conscious consumers looking for advanced 5G connectivity and other specifications. One should note that the new Lava Yuva 5G will be up for sale on Amazon, where a dedicated microsite is available.
Lava Yuva 5G flaunts a circular camera module at the back paired with a 50-megapixel main sensor. The AI branding is visible on the rear panel, which states that the upcoming Lava smartphone will be equipped with some AI-based features for photos and videos.
Certain rumours suggest that the smartphone will have a 16 MP front camera. The confirmed features will be available after the launch takes place.
Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to flaunt a 5,000mAh battery. The charging and display details are currently unknown. Stay alert to know all the details about the features after the launch event.
