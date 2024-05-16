iQOO Z9X 5G Launch Date in India Today: Features, Specifications, Price & More

Tech giant iQOO is all set to launch the new iQOO Z9X 5G smartphone in India today on Thursday, 16 May 2024. The handset will arrive as a successor to iQOO Z9 5G. Ahead of the official launch, the company has shared several key features and specifications of the upcoming iQOO Z9X 5G, including slimmest design, 6000 mAh battery with 44W flash charge, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, 8GB+8GB extended RAM, brightest display with 120Hz 7 level adaptive refresh rate, dual speakers, and more.

According to reports, iQOO Z9X 5G will make its debut in the country as a rebranded version of Vivo T3x 5G. The handset is anticipated to share similar features and specs with the recently launched iQOO Z9 5G. Once revealed, iQOO Z9X 5G will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon.