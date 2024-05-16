iQOO Z9X 5G Launch Date in India Today: Features, Specifications, Price & More

Tech giant iQOO is all set to launch the new iQOO Z9X 5G smartphone in India today on Thursday, 16 May 2024. The handset will arrive as a successor to iQOO Z9 5G. Ahead of the official launch, the company has shared several key features and specifications of the upcoming iQOO Z9X 5G, including slimmest design, 6000 mAh battery with 44W flash charge, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, 8GB+8GB extended RAM, brightest display with 120Hz 7 level adaptive refresh rate, dual speakers, and more.
According to reports, iQOO Z9X 5G will make its debut in the country as a rebranded version of Vivo T3x 5G. The handset is anticipated to share similar features and specs with the recently launched iQOO Z9 5G. Once revealed, iQOO Z9X 5G will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon.
iQOO Z9X 5G Launch Date in India
iQOO Z9X 5G will be launched in India today on Thursday, 16 May 2024.
iQOO Z9X 5G Launch Time in India
iQOO Z9X 5G will be launched in India at 12 pm IST.
iQOO Z9X 5G Sale in India
iQOO Z9X 5G will be available for sale in India on Amazon.
iQOO Z9X 5G Price in India
The exact price of iQOO Z9X 5G is yet to be confirmed by the company. However, according to tipsters and online leaks, the handset may be priced under Rs 15000.
iQOO Z9X 5G: Features and Specifications (Confirmed)
Slimmest design with 7.99 mm thickness
6.72 inch display with 1000 nits local peak brightness.
6000 mAh battery with 44W flash charge. The battery may last 2 days after a single charge.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.
8GB+8GB extended RAM, which allows users to run 27 apps simultaneously.
Brightest display in the segment with 120Hz 7 level adaptive refresh rate.
Dual speakers for amazing sound quality.
IP64 certified for dust and water resistance.
Dual camera system, including 50MP main camera, 2 MP camera, and 8 MP selfie camera at the front.
Funtouch OS based on Android 14.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)