Lava Blaze 5G Sale in India To Begin Soon via Amazon: Know Specification & Price

The Lava Blaze 5G was officially announced earlier in October during the India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC) event. The company is teasing the first sale of this brand-new smartphone via the popular e-commerce platform Amazon. A leaked poster of this handset seems to reveal the official sale date to be a few days away. It is important to note that the sale date is leaked so one must wait for the official announcements to be made regarding the actual date.

According to the latest details, the Lava Blaze 5G is likely to be priced at Rs 10,000 in the country. It is going to be the most affordable 5G smartphone in India, as per the details from Lava. To know more, one has to wait for the official announcements by the company. It might announce the sale date soon.