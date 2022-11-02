Lava Blaze 5G Sale in India To Begin Soon via Amazon: Know Specification & Price

Lava Blaze 5G specifications and price in India are mentioned here.
(Photo Courtesy: lavamobiles.com)
The Lava Blaze 5G was officially announced earlier in October during the India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC) event. The company is teasing the first sale of this brand-new smartphone via the popular e-commerce platform Amazon. A leaked poster of this handset seems to reveal the official sale date to be a few days away. It is important to note that the sale date is leaked so one must wait for the official announcements to be made regarding the actual date.
According to the latest details, the Lava Blaze 5G is likely to be priced at Rs 10,000 in the country. It is going to be the most affordable 5G smartphone in India, as per the details from Lava. To know more, one has to wait for the official announcements by the company. It might announce the sale date soon.
The Lava Blaze 5G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The company has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD IPS display.
The smartphone also has a 2.5D curved panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Lava Blaze 5G is not only powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC but also runs on Android 12.
The upcoming smartphone model from Lava is equipped with 4GB of onboard RAM and has the option of adding up to 3GB of virtual RAM. The model also packs an inbuilt storage of 128GB.
These are all the specification details we have about the upcoming smartphone by Lava. To know more about the specifications, price, and sale date, one has to wait for the official announcements. The company will announce every detail soon for interested buyers.
