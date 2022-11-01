Realme 10 Series Launch on 9 November 2022: Expected Features, Price, and Specs

Realme 10 Series will be officially launched on Wednesday, 9 November 2022. Details here.
Photo: /twitter.com/realmeindonesia)
Realme has finally released an official teaser regarding the official launch date of Realme 10 Series. Reportedly, the upcoming Realme 10 Series will arrive in both 4G and 5G variants. The Realme 10 smartphone will be a successor to Realme 9 with advanced features and specifications.
According to several media reports, the forthcoming Realme 10 Series will include Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus, and Realme 10 Pro Max. However, the company has not unveiled any information about the models that will arrive in the Realme 10 series.
Let us find out the launch date, time, features, and specifications of Realme 10 Series.
The exact launch date of Realme 10 Series is Wednesday, 9 November 2022. The timing of launch event is 2 pm China time (6AM UTC). Users can enjoy the live streaming of the event at the official YouTube channel of Realme Indonesia. The Realme 10 launch date in India has not been announced by the company yet.
Following is the list of expected/leaked features and specifications of Realme 10.
A 90Hz AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate
Helio G99 SoC
Side mounted fingerprint sensor
Variants: 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage; 4GB RAM and 128 internal storage
A 50MP main camera
A 2MP macro camera
A 16MP front-facing selfie camera
5000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support
Software: Realme UI 3.0 Android 12
The exact features and specification of Realme 10 series will be revealed at the official launch event that will be held on 9 November 2022. Also, the price of Realme 10 has not been confirmed by the company yet. Check this space regularly to get latest updates.
