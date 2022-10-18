OnePlus 11 5G To Be Launched in India Soon: Expected Specifications and Design

OnePlus has had quite an eventful year and it seems that the company has no plans to slow down. According to previous rumours, the OnePlus 11 Pro will be the next smartphone that the popular Chinese company aims to launch. However, the recent rumours indicate something else. As per the latest rumour, the popular company is aiming to launch the OnePlus 11 with Pro-specs in India. Interested buyers should wait for OnePlus to make official announcements regarding the launch.

It is expected that the company will release the OnePlus 11 with Pro-level specifications in the first half of 2023. One must note that the OnePlus 11 Pro is expected to make its debut with higher and more advanced features in the second half of 2023. To know more, buyers should stay alert and wait for the announcements.