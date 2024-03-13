iQoo Z9 5G Launched in India: Prices, Specifications, Availability, and Offers

iQoo Z9 5G made its official debut in India on 12 March 2024.
The iQoo Z9 5G made its official debut in India on Tuesday, 12 March 2024. The brand-new Z series smartphone by the Vivo sub-brand is available in two colour options. It is important to note that the device is supported by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC. Interested buyers in India must take note of the official specifications and design of the iQOO Z9 5G before they purchase the model. We will state the important details for interested people.
The iQoo Z9 5G flaunts a 120Hz refresh rate display and is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The brand-new smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. The 5G smartphone has IP54 water and dust resistance. Buyers should also note the prices of the new iQoo Z9 5G in the country.
Read till the end to know the exact price range, specifications, and features of the brand-new iQoo Z9 5G. We will state all the important details for interested buyers who want to know more about the device in India.
As per the latest details, the price of the iQoo Z9 5G begins at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. One should note that the GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 21,999.
The handset will be up for purchase for all buyers from 14 March, at 12 pm IST via Amazon India, iQoo India store, and retail outlets.
iQoo has set a Rs 2,000 discount for buyers using ICICI and HDFC bank cards. This brings down the effective price of the 128GB and 256GB storage variants to Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.
The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z9 5G operates on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Arm Mali-G610 GPU.
The iQoo Z9 5G features a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX88 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel Bokeh shooter with f/2.4 aperture. It also has a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.
The device packs an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. All the features are stated online for interested people.
