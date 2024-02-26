OnePlus Watch 2 Launch at MWC 2024 Today, 26 February: Expected Price and Specs

OnePlus Watch 2 launch date and time are confirmed by the company for buyers.
(Photo Courtesy: FoneArena.com)
OnePlus is gearing up to launch its OnePlus Watch 2 at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona today, Monday, 26 February. A dedicated microsite has been created on Amazon to reveal that the OnePlus Watch 2 will make its debut in India along with its global launch on Monday. Interested buyers are excited to know the specifications and price of the device. All the important details will be available after the global launch is conducted on the scheduled date.
The OnePlus Watch 2 will sport a circular design on the front and will operate on Google's WearOS. The launch of the device will be live streamed for all interested buyers worldwide. You can go through the confirmed specifications and then decide whether to purchase the OnePlus Watch 2 device. Buyers in India should stay alert on Monday.
Here are the live streaming details, price, and expected features of the OnePlus Watch 2 that you should know. Read till the end to stay updated with the latest announcements about the device.
According to the latest official details, the OnePlus Watch 2 will be launched today, Monday, 26 February 2024, at the MWC event. One should note that the launch will take place at 8:30 pm IST.
Interested buyers can watch the live streaming on the official YouTube channel of the company or other social media handles. Stay tuned to know the exact details about the device.
As per the details leaked by tipster Ishan, the price of the OnePlus Watch 2 in India will start at Rs 24,999. The price of the device in the US is expected to be around $299.
In the UK, the device is set to be priced at £299 and in the EU, it will be around €329. These are the expected price ranges.
The exact price and availability worldwide will be announced during the launch event.
The Chinese tech company has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Watch 2 device will be offered in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colour options. The company has also confirmed that the device will sport a stainless steel case and sapphire crystal watch face.
Previous reports suggest that the OnePlus Watch 2 could sport a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. It might have a larger 402 mAh battery and support for 10W charging.
The smartwatch is expected to have IP68 dust and water protection along with all the connectivity options such as Bluetooth 2.4Ghz/2Ghz, Wi-Fi and GPS. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset that supports 1GB of RAM.
The global version of the device is expected to run on Google's WearOS 4. The exact features will be announced during the launch event.
