Realme 12+, 12 5G Launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price & Sale

Tech giant Realme has finally launched its most anticipated Realme 12 5G series in India today on Wednesday, 6 March 2024. Two handsets including Realme 12+ and Realme 12 5G were revealed at the launch event today. Both the smartphones have arrived with some amazing key features and specifications including triple camera system, 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, and more.

The starting price of Realme 12+ 5G is Rs 20,999 for the base model while as the price of Realme 12 5G is Rs 16,999. Let us check out detailed information about the Realme 12 5G Series launch date, features, specifications, price, sale date below.