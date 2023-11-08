iQoo 12 Pro and iQoo 12 Launched in China: Price, Specifications & Availability

iQoo 12 Pro and iQoo 12 confirmed specifications are mentioned here.
(Photo Courtesy: The Mobile Indian)
The iQoo 12 Pro and iQoo 12 were officially launched in China on Tuesday, 7 November. The new flagship smartphones share similar design elements, displays, and slightly different batteries. The models are available in three colour options and are supported by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Interested buyers should take note of the specifications and prices of the smartphones before purchasing them. We have all the important details for you so you can stay updated.
The iQoo 12 Pro and iQoo 12 flaunt a 6.78-inch display with 144Hz variable refresh rate. It is important to note that the brand-new smartphone models made their debut in China on Tuesday and now they are set to launch in India. Both, the iQoo 12 Pro and iQoo 12 will be launched in India on 12 December, as per the latest details.
Here are the specifications, price, and other details you should know about the iQoo 12 Pro and iQoo 12, which were launched in China recently. Make sure to note the important details if you want to purchase the smartphones.
The iQoo 12 Pro starting price is CNY 4,999, which is roughly Rs 57,000 for the 16GB + 256GB variant. The price for the 16GB + 512GB variant is CNY 5,499, which is approximately Rs 64,000. The 16GB + 1TB variant is priced at CNY 5,999, which is Rs 68,000.
To know the exact price range, you should go through the official announcements online.
Both the models are available in Burning Way, Legend Edition, and Track Version colours.
The iQoo 12 Pro operates on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14 and sports a 6.78-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED E7 display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It flaunts a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.45 lens.
The smartphone is also equipped with a 5,100mAh battery with up to 120W fast wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.
The iQoo 12 flaunts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K(1,260x2,800 pixels) resolution. It also has a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch sensor with an f/1.68 lens.
The smartphone has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens for selfies and video calls. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)