OnePlus 12 To Arrive With New Sony Lytia Dual Layer Stacked CMOS Sensor; Details

OnePlus 12 is expected to debut new Sony Lytia dual-layer stacked CMOS sensor.
(Photo: OnePlus)
OnePlus 12 is anticipated to launch early next year. The handset will hit the markets as a successor to OnePlus 11 that was launched in February 2023. Prior to the official launch, the company has already confirmed several features and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone. One of the latest features of OnePlus 12 that has come into limelight is that it will debut a new Lytia dual-layer stacked sensor.
According to gsmarena, "The new stacked CMOS sensor with 2-layer transistor pixel technology features separate layers for the transistor and photodiode layers which allows for physically larger diodes and more light capture. OnePlus already used a Sony Lytia 808 sensor on the OnePlus Open's main cam but it seems the OP 12 will use a different Lytia sensor."
Let us read about OnePlus 12 launch date, features, specifications, price, and other details below.
As per reports, OnePlus may be launched in China next month. However, the smartphone is expected to hit Indian markets in early 2024. Check this space regularly for latest updates.
Here is the list of some confirmed features and specifications of OnePlus 12.
An upgraded Sony's LYTIA sensor camera for better and improved picture quality. The camera is based upon 2-layer transistor pixel technology.
Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
A DisplayMate A+ rated X1 "Oriental Screen" from BOE with a resolution of 2K and a peak brightness level of 2,600 nits. Equipped with OPPO's Display P1 chip.
Following are some of the features and specifications of forthcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone based upon online leaks and rumours.
A 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.
Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.
The handset may arrive with a same LYT-T808 sensor as that of OnePlus Open but with a higher resolution of 50 megapixel.
The smartphone may be available with 24 GB RAM and up to 1 TB storage.
The exact price of OnePlus 12 is not known yet. However, the expected starting price is Rs 80,990 for 8GB/128GB variant.
