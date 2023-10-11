iQOO 12 Tipped To Launch in India Soon: Rumoured Specifications and Price Here

iQOO 12 is likely to launch in India soon, as per rumours.
(Photo Courtesy: en.gizchina.it)
The iQOO 12 is expected to launch in India soon. The launch timeline and key specifications are tipped online so interested buyers in the country should go through them. The company launched the iQOO 11 in January 2023 and now, it is expected to launch its next device. One should note that the official release date of the iQOO 12 is not announced by the company. You must stay alert to know the latest details about the upcoming device in India.
As per the leaked details, the iQOO 12 model is expected to make its debut in India either by the end of November or in December. Various reports online suggest that the upcoming smartphone is likely to be equipped with Qualcomm's yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. However, the company has not made any announcements about the features.
Here are some of the leaked details about the upcoming iQOO 12 smartphone in India that you should note if you are waiting for the launch to take place. We have all the updates for you.
The iQOO 12 is expected to flaunt an AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is also likely to have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, which will allow users to unlock the phone with wet fingers.
The 5G smartphone is expected to be paired with up to 200W fast charging. These are all the rumoured specifications that you must note.
The smartphone might be available with a typical 5000mAh battery. All the official features of the brand-new smartphone will be announced by iQOO during the launch event.
iQOO will announce the launch date soon. Then, buyers have to stay alert to know the exact price range, specifications, design and other important details about the iQOO 12.
All the specifications available as of now are rumours so you should not believe them. The launch timeline is also not confirmed yet.
