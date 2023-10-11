iQOO 12 Tipped To Launch in India Soon: Rumoured Specifications and Price Here

The iQOO 12 is expected to launch in India soon. The launch timeline and key specifications are tipped online so interested buyers in the country should go through them. The company launched the iQOO 11 in January 2023 and now, it is expected to launch its next device. One should note that the official release date of the iQOO 12 is not announced by the company. You must stay alert to know the latest details about the upcoming device in India.

As per the leaked details, the iQOO 12 model is expected to make its debut in India either by the end of November or in December. Various reports online suggest that the upcoming smartphone is likely to be equipped with Qualcomm's yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. However, the company has not made any announcements about the features.