Vivo Y200 India Launch Confirmed: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

As per several teaser images released by Vivo India on social media, the Vivo Y200 5G smartphone is expected to hit the Indian markets anytime soon now. The handset will arrive as a successor to the Vivo Y100. The Vivo Y200 teasers have a unique caption "Style Gets an Upgrade". Therefore, it is likely that there will be major upgrades and modifications in the design and hardware.
As of now the company has not revealed the exact launch date and time of Vivo Y200 in India. However, since the teasers are out, it is anticipated that the handset may be released shortly. The featured post shared by Vivo reads as "Get set to spread your aura. Coming Soon. #SpreadYourAura #vivoY200 #ItsMyStyle #5G #vivo #vivoYSeries."
Vivo Y200 5G: Launch Date in India
Vivo Y200 is arriving soon in the country. However, the exact launch date is not known yet.
Vivo Y200 5G: Features and Specifications (Rumoured)
The company has not revealed much details about the Vivo Y200. However according to several online leaks, following may be the expected features and specifications of the handset.
A 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Upgraded design and hardware compared to the Vivo Y100.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor.
An in-display fingerprint scanner.
A Smart Aura Light flash.
64MP primary camera with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. A a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Runs on Android 13-based FunTouchOS.
The handset may be available in two color variants - black and gold.
A 4800mAh battery with 44 W fast charging capacity.
Vivo Y200 5G: Price in India
The price of Vivo Y200 in India has not been unveiled by the company yet.
