Vivo Y200 India Launch Confirmed: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

As per several teaser images released by Vivo India on social media, the Vivo Y200 5G smartphone is expected to hit the Indian markets anytime soon now. The handset will arrive as a successor to the Vivo Y100. The Vivo Y200 teasers have a unique caption "Style Gets an Upgrade". Therefore, it is likely that there will be major upgrades and modifications in the design and hardware.

As of now the company has not revealed the exact launch date and time of Vivo Y200 in India. However, since the teasers are out, it is anticipated that the handset may be released shortly. The featured post shared by Vivo reads as "Get set to spread your aura. Coming Soon. #SpreadYourAura #vivoY200 #ItsMyStyle #5G #vivo #vivoYSeries."