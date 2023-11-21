Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gadgets Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Google Pixel 8a Dummy Unit Leaked by Tipster; Know the Rumoured Specs and Design

Google Pixel 8a Dummy Unit Leaked by Tipster; Know the Rumoured Specs and Design

Google Pixel 8a Dummy Unit Images Leaked: The pictures flaunt the front and rear sides of the smartphone.
Raajwrita Dutta
Gadgets
Published:

Google Pixel 8a dummy unit pictures are leaked online by a tipster recently.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Google Pixel 8a dummy unit pictures are leaked online by a tipster recently.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Google Pixel 8a is likely to make its debut next year as the successor to the Pixel 7a. One should note that the Google Pixel 7a was launched this year, in 2023. The company's more affordable version of the Pixel 8 isn't expected to be unveiled in the next few months, depending on Google's previous midrange phone debut schedule. However, certain details of the upcoming smartphone have already surfaced online. You can go through the latest details of the Google Pixel 8a.

It is important to note that a tipster reportedly leaked images of the upcoming Google Pixel 8a. The leaked images of the brand-new smartphone model give us an idea of its design and dimensions. Tipster David Kowalski (@xleaks7) leaked (via Phandroid) a metal dummy image of the Pixel 8a on X.

Also ReadOnePlus 11 5G Stable Oxygen OS 14 Update Available in India; Check Features Here

The dummy unit of the Google Pixel 8a showcases the front and rear sides of the phone. One should note that we do not know where the aluminium dummy model has been created, as of now. Here are some of the leaked specifications of the smartphone you should note.

Google Pixel 8a: Leaked Specifications

The image of the Google Pixel 8a dummy unit flaunts a display with thick bezels. This seems to be larger than the Pixel 8. The smartphone dummy unit also has a centre-aligned hole punch cutout to protect the selfie camera. It is expected to measure 153.44 x 72.74 x 8.94mm, which is related to its predecessor.

Another image posted by the tipster showcases the rear side of the Pixel 8a. It is expected to have a dual rear camera setup, according to the leaked images surfacing online.

Also ReadOppo Find N3 Flip Launched in India: Price, Specifications & Availability Here
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The detailed camera specifications have not been announced yet. The Google Pixel 7a was equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera. You should wait to know the exact camera features of the upcoming Pixel 8a.

The Google Pixel 8a is expected to sport a 6.1-inch display. The midrange smartphone could be slightly smaller than the Pixel 8, which recently made its debut in India.

Interested buyers across the globe should wait for the company to make official announcements about the launch of the Google Pixel 8a. The exact specifications and price range will be confirmed by Google during the launch event.

Also ReadSamsung Galaxy Tab A9 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price & Specifications

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT