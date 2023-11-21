Google Pixel 8a Dummy Unit Leaked by Tipster; Know the Rumoured Specs and Design

Google Pixel 8a is likely to make its debut next year as the successor to the Pixel 7a. One should note that the Google Pixel 7a was launched this year, in 2023. The company's more affordable version of the Pixel 8 isn't expected to be unveiled in the next few months, depending on Google's previous midrange phone debut schedule. However, certain details of the upcoming smartphone have already surfaced online. You can go through the latest details of the Google Pixel 8a.

It is important to note that a tipster reportedly leaked images of the upcoming Google Pixel 8a. The leaked images of the brand-new smartphone model give us an idea of its design and dimensions. Tipster David Kowalski (@xleaks7) leaked (via Phandroid) a metal dummy image of the Pixel 8a on X.