Google Pixel 8a Dummy Unit Leaked by Tipster; Know the Rumoured Specs and Design

Google Pixel 8a dummy unit pictures are leaked online by a tipster recently.
(Photo: iStock)
Google Pixel 8a is likely to make its debut next year as the successor to the Pixel 7a. One should note that the Google Pixel 7a was launched this year, in 2023. The company's more affordable version of the Pixel 8 isn't expected to be unveiled in the next few months, depending on Google's previous midrange phone debut schedule. However, certain details of the upcoming smartphone have already surfaced online. You can go through the latest details of the Google Pixel 8a.
It is important to note that a tipster reportedly leaked images of the upcoming Google Pixel 8a. The leaked images of the brand-new smartphone model give us an idea of its design and dimensions. Tipster David Kowalski (@xleaks7) leaked (via Phandroid) a metal dummy image of the Pixel 8a on X.
The dummy unit of the Google Pixel 8a showcases the front and rear sides of the phone. One should note that we do not know where the aluminium dummy model has been created, as of now. Here are some of the leaked specifications of the smartphone you should note.
The image of the Google Pixel 8a dummy unit flaunts a display with thick bezels. This seems to be larger than the Pixel 8. The smartphone dummy unit also has a centre-aligned hole punch cutout to protect the selfie camera. It is expected to measure 153.44 x 72.74 x 8.94mm, which is related to its predecessor.
Another image posted by the tipster showcases the rear side of the Pixel 8a. It is expected to have a dual rear camera setup, according to the leaked images surfacing online.
The detailed camera specifications have not been announced yet. The Google Pixel 7a was equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera. You should wait to know the exact camera features of the upcoming Pixel 8a.
Interested buyers across the globe should wait for the company to make official announcements about the launch of the Google Pixel 8a. The exact specifications and price range will be confirmed by Google during the launch event.
