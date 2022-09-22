Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Launch Confirmed in India: Launch Date; Details Here

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro India launch is confirmed.
(Photo Courtesy: techadvisor.com)
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch in India has been teased by Flipkart via an official microsite. It is important to note that the launch has also been confirmed by Google India's Twitter handle. As per the latest official details available online, the smartphones are ready to make their debut on 6 October. They are set to launch at the Made by Google event that will take place on the same date. Interested buyers should stay alert.
The latest details also suggest that the launch of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are scheduled to take place at 10 am ET, which is 7:30 pm IST, in New York City. The upcoming smartphones by Google are reported to be equipped with Google Tensor G2 SoC. Viewers must watch the launch event on 6 October.
Both, Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to make their debut in India as well. Interested buyers will get to know more details about the launch event soon.
Google has formally confirmed that the pre-orders of the Pixel 7 will begin on 6 October. The upcoming smartphones are scheduled to launch in multiple markets on the same date.
The Google Pixel 7 series is set to be the first flagship offering from the company that will launch in India since the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Fans of Google Pixel smartphones in India are already excited about the launch of the Pixel 7 series.
As per the latest details available, the Google Pixel 7 series is said to be furnished with the company's Google Tensor G2 SoC under the hood. A recent report also suggests that there could be a 12 GB variant.
As of now, Google has not revealed many details regarding the specifications of smartphones. The company will make more announcements when the launch date comes near.
