Google Pixel 7 and Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Features, Price, and Specs

Google has finally confirmed the lauch date of its new upcoming flagship phones Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. In its annual hardware event, Google will launch Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and Google Pixel Watch on Thursday, 6 October 2022. Apart from the lauch date of its new smartphones, Google also confirmed that the devices will be powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip.

According to Google, the Tensor G2 chipset (second generation) would have new customized features for security, speech recognition, pictures, and videos. The processeor will further unlock AI and machine learning applications for these smartphones. The Pixel foldable and other smartphones in the Pixel 7 series are expected to come up with the same chipset.

Let us read about the price, features, and specifications of Google Pixel 7 series.