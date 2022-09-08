Google Pixel 7 and Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Features, Price, and Specs

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro Launch Date Confirmed. Everything You Should Know.
(Photo: techadvisor.com)
Google has finally confirmed the lauch date of its new upcoming flagship phones Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. In its annual hardware event, Google will launch Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and Google Pixel Watch on Thursday, 6 October 2022. Apart from the lauch date of its new smartphones, Google also confirmed that the devices will be powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip.
According to Google, the Tensor G2 chipset (second generation) would have new customized features for security, speech recognition, pictures, and videos. The processeor will further unlock AI and machine learning applications for these smartphones. The Pixel foldable and other smartphones in the Pixel 7 series are expected to come up with the same chipset.
Let us read about the price, features, and specifications of Google Pixel 7 series.
Since Google Pixel 7 series is the successor of the Google Pixel 6 series, following are some of the expected features and specifications:
Second-gen Tensor G2 chipset.
A horizontal camera bar extended towards the back of the phone. The camera bar is likely to be made up of aluminium.
Besides main and ultrawide cameras, Google Pixel 7 Pro is likely to have a telephoto lens.
The overall design and weight of the devices is almost similar to the predecessor Google Pixel 6. However, the upcoming Google Pixel 7 is a little bit thinner and wider, which is not quite noticeable though.
6.7 inches screen size.
The overall camera system is likely to be same to that of Pixel 6 including a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lenses (4x optical zoom).
Storage is likely to include 12GB of faster LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB internal storage.
There is not much information about the battery, however some reports suggest 5,000 mAh battery, similar to that of Pixel 6 Pro. However, we expect slight modifications in the battery with high performace and charging capability.
Although the company has kept everything under wraps including the price of Google Pixel 7 Series flagship phones, we expect the price will not exceed 99 USD, considering the price of Google Pixel 6 Series, which is 599 USD and 899 USD for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro respectively. Let us wait till the official launch event to know the exact price of Google Pixel 7 series smartphones