Moto G72 to be Launched in India: Check Launch Timeline, Full Specs Here

Know the launch date for Moto G72 in India along with the key specifications.
Motorola, which launched a few G-series phones earlier this year, is getting ready to unveil yet another G-series model – the Moto G72 – as per reports. The smartphone has been spotted on multiple certification platforms like the FCC, TDRA, and IMEI databases globally.
The G72 smartphone has also bagged the BIS certification which is quite a good indication of the phone being launched in India.
Let's check the timeline for the launch along with the key specifications of Moto G72, which will be a successor to the Moto G71.
A report mentions that the Moto G72 will be a 4G offering and not a 5G enabled handset. The Indian variant has the codename “Victoria22”, and the model number is XT2255-2, the same model that was spotted on the BIS certification.
The Moto G72 is expected to be launched in India in September or October but no official announcement has been made yet.
Here are the key specifications of the Moto G72 smartphone:
It has the codename- “Victoria22”.
It will be powered by MediaTek SoC or the Helio G37 chipset.
The chipset will come with a 6GB/8GB RAM and a 4GB virtual RAM support.
The smartphone will have a 5000 mAh battery with a 33W fast charging.
The phone will have triple cameras on the back, with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP camera.
It will have a 16MP selfie shooter at the front.
While there's no report about the price, it could be somewhere between Rs 10,000-15,000 based on the model.
