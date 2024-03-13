Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra to Launch on 14 March: Expected Specifications and Price

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra launch date is confirmed on 14 March 2024.
(Photo Courtesy: FoneArena.com)
The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is officially set to make its debut soon after weeks of speculations. According to the official details, the smartphones will be launched via a live online event in March 2024. All interested people should note that the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra will be revealed on Thursday, 14 March. The company has officially confirmed the launch date via a post on its social media handle on X. One should know the latest details about the launch event.
The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is likely to break its long-standing image of releasing compact phones. The company posted a teaser image of the brand-new smartphone to announce the launch date. You should look at the teaser image and review the latest details to purchase the smartphone. We will state all the updates about the device.
You should know the launch timings, expected specifications, and price range of the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra. Read till the end to know the latest announcements about the device that will be launched soon.
The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is expected to be an "AI-integrated flagship phone", which means that it will be equipped with AI features. One should note that the exact details of these features are not revealed yet.
Earlier reports have revealed some of the key specifications of the brand-new smartphone that were found within the ROG 8 firmware update.
The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra could flaunt a 6.78-inch full-HD (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Samsung flexible AMOLED LTPO panel with up to 120Hz normal refresh rate and up to 144Hz refresh rate in Game Genie mode.
Talking about the cameras, the smartphone might feature a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens.
On the front, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra will sport a 32-megapixel camera. The device is expected to be backed by a 5,500mAh with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging support.
The price of the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is not known yet. You must wait for the launch event to be conducted to know the exact features and the price range.
As per the official details, the online event will begin at 8:00 pm TST in Taipei, which is 5:30 pm in India. The smartphone is expected to be released in the US and Europe but it is not confirmed in India yet.
