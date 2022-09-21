Apple iPhone 15 Series Leaked Specifications: Check Details; Rumoured Features

Apple iPhone 15 series specifications tipped.
(Photo: iStock)
Apple iPhone 14 series was unveiled recently during the company's 'Far Out' event in September. It is important to note that the iPhone 14 Plus is yet to go on sale in India. There are already rumours online about the iPhone 15 that is set to launch next year, in 2023. According to a new leak, Apple is likely to pack a USB Type-C port on its future iPhone 15 units. It is important to note that these are all rumours.
The iPhone 15 series is also set to feature the new Dynamic Island. Currently, this feature is only available on iPhone 14 Pro models. As per the rumours online, the vanilla iPhone 15 is likely to sport this year's A16 Bionic SoC, while the iPhone 15 Pro is tipped to be supported by A17 Bionic SoC.
Let's take a look at the key specifications of the iPhone 15 series that have been leaked online. The company is expected to reveal official information about the upcoming series later on.
The iPhone 15 series line-up is likely to include four models – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Ultra. The iPhone 15 Pro model is expected to be 6.7-inch and is said to come with the 'Ultra' moniker in 2023.
Apple is likely to pack the A17 Bionic SoC on both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra.
According to online rumours, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be supported by the latest A16 Bionic SoC.
The iPhone 14 series has been launched recently. The brand-new products are available for purchase in India, except iPhone 14 Plus.
