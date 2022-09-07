Apple iPhone 14 Launch Event Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Live in India?
Here are all the details for the Apple iPhone 14 Far Out Launch event being held today, 7 September.
Eagerly awaited by many, Apple's Far Out event for the launch of the iPhone 14 series is finally here, taking place today, 7 September 2022, at the Apple Park in Cupertino, USA. Today's event is special because it is the first in-person launch event Apple is holding since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with the iPhone 14 series launch, Apple will also launch the Apple Watch 8 series, new iPad models, AirPods Pro 2, and a new Mac Pro in the Far Out event. The company is likely to unveil four models of the iPhone 14 series including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to several media reports, Apple will ditch the iPhone 14 mini series this year.
Apple iPhone 14 Launch Event Today: When and Where To Watch The Live Streaming?
According to Apple, the 'Far Out' event will be held today, 7 September 2022, at 10:30 pm (Indian Standard Time). Viewers can watch the live streaming of the event on apple.com, the official Apple YouTube channel –youtube.com/watch?v=ux6zXguiqxM – and the Apple TV app. You can also add this event to your calendar through Facebook, Twitter, and email.
Apple iPhone 14 Launch Event: What To Expect?
Here's what one can expect from the 'Far Out' event today:
1. iPhone 14 series launch – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If speculations are to be believed, there will be slight modifications in the iPhone 14 pro models. The notch will be replaced by two cutouts in the display.
2. There will be no iPhone 14 Mini series this year.
3. The iPhone premium models are expected to come with some upgraded features like high-quality cameras, a next-gen A16 chip, and a huge battery with high charging capability.
4. The Apple Watch 8 series will be launched with sporty features, specifically designed for bikers and hikers.
5. The Apple Watch SE 2 and three new smartwatches may be launched.
6. The Apple Watch 8 Pro series, specifically designed for health and fitness lovers, will be launched today.
7. The AirPods Pro 2 with new and upgraded features, including LE and LC3 codec support, will also be launched.
