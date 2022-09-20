OnePlus Nord Watch To Be Launched in India Soon, Expected Specifications Here
OnePlus Nord is expected to be available at a price of Rs 5,000 in India
OnePlusis ready to launch its first smartwatch in India. The company made the announcement that it will be launching its first smartwatch under the Nord category. No other details have been confirmed by the company about the price, and specifications of the launch.
OnePlus announced that the Nord Watch will soon be available in India. The smartwatch will be the first of its kind with the Nord logo. It has also released a marketing poster that previews the smartwatch with a dark grey metallic shell and a black strap.
The OnePlus Nord Watch will come with a rotating crown on the right. The rectangular dial seen on the poster can also be found on the dial. The estimated price of the Nord Watch has been leaked by a few sources though the company tried to keep it a secret.
OnePlus Nord Watch: Price in India
As per a report, the OnePlus Nord Watch may be available at a price of Rs 5,000 in India. The smartwatch will be available in Black and White.
OnePlus Nord Watch: Expected Specifications
As per the reports and leaks, the OnePlus Nord Watch will be available with the following features:
Both a round and a rectangular dial.
The round dial watch will come in three variations, each with a resolution of 240x240 and 390x390 pixels.
The rectangular OnePlus Nord Watch might come in 240x280 and 368x448 pixel resolutions.
The circular variant is expected to come with a protective edge with dashed lines for the minutes and hours.
It will be a smartwatch with two rotating crowns in a more robust design.
The rectangular watch may have two buttons on the right side.
The first model of the rectangular OnePlus Nord Watch will have a larger display.
