Apple iOS 16 and watchOS 9 Launch on 12 September: Check Latest Details Here

Apple is ready to announce the iOS 16 update for its smartphones on 12 September. It is also gearing up to launch the next watchOS update on the same date. The new software for Apple’s iPhone series will come with numerous features. Some of these features were a part of the iOS 16 beta builds. They include a new lock screen, improved Focus Mode, and other changes.

The Apple iOS 16 and watchOS 9 updates will be revealed on 12 September. We have all the necessary details about the new changes and features that you might want to know about the update before the launch. Keep reading further to know more.