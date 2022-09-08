Apple ‘Far Out’ Event: iPhone 14 Series, Watch Series 8, & AirPods Pro 2 Details

Apple's 'Far Out' event which was set to take place on Wednesday, 7 September is finally over. During the launch event, the popular company revealed its coveted iPhone 14 series along with a new Watch Series 8 and the next-gen AirPods Pro 2. The CEO of Apple, Tim Cook opened the keynote address during the 'Far Out' event on Wednesday. The prices and specifications of the iPhone 14 series are officially revealed to interested buyers now.

After plenty of rumours over the months, Apple has finally stated the specifications of the much-awaited iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8 and the next-gen AirPods Pro 2. The Apple 'Far Out' event is one of the year's most anticipated events. Since the prices and specifications of brand-new Apple products are already revealed, one should take a look at them.