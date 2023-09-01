Realme C51 Launch Date in India Confirmed: Features, Specifications, and Price

The tech giant Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone Realme C51 in India on Monday, 4 September 2023. Once launched, the handset will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and the official website of the company.

Prior to the launch, the company has confirmed some of the features and specifications of the forthcoming smartphone Realme C51, these include 50MP AI camera, 5,000mAh battery, and black & green color variants.

Let us read about Realme C51 India launch date, time, live streaming of the event, price, features, specs, and more details below.