Citroen C3 Aircross Global Debut on 27 April 2023: Expected Specs & Price Here

Ahead of the global debut of Citroen C3 Aircross, the company has confirmed certain details about the launch. It is important to note that the Citroen C3 Aircross is scheduled to make its global debut on Thursday, 27 April 2023. As per the latest official details available, Citroen has decided to start the sale of the all-new B-SUV in India first and then globally. Interested buyers must take note of the latest details and announcements before the global launch takes place.
The Citroen C3 Aircross launch date is confirmed and it is set to launch globally on 27 April. The all-new B-SUV is likely to be the rival of Creta. Buyers are excited to know the specifications and expected price range of the brand-new model. We have all the latest details that you must note before the launch.
Even though the C3 Aircross SUV is an all-new product for India and a few other markets, it is important to note that Citroen has already launched a crossover with the same name in some markets, including Europe.
As per the details available online, the Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to be approximately 4.2m long. It is likely to have a proper SUV design. Various teasers indicate that the Citroen C3 Aircross will be a much larger model.
The Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to be a little similar to Citroen C3 when it comes to the split headlight set-up, the grille and wraparound tail-lamps. However, the upcoming B-SUV model will have a unique dashboard.
These are the details we have for now, the price of the all-new SUV model is not known yet so interested buyers should be alert. They must stay informed and updated with the latest announcements by the company.
