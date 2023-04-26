MG Comet EV Launch Date Today on 26 April: Price, Features, and Live Streaming

The Morris Garages (MG) Comet Electric Vehicle (EV) will be launched in India at 11 am on Wednesday, 26 April 2023. This electric vehicle has been specifically designed to solve the mobility challenges of various cities of the country.

People should not be confused with the size of the MG Comet EV because it is primarily based on the BICO concept which focuses on big inside and compact outside.

Let us read about the MG Comet EV launch date, time, live streaming, features, design, specifications, and other details below.