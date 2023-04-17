Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV Will Be Unveiled Today, 17 April: Features & Specs

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV will be unveiled today. Here are the features and specifications.
(Photo: mercedes-benz.com)
One of the most awaited cars Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV will be unveiled by the luxury automobile brand Mercedes on Monday, 17 April 2023. As per the company, the premium SUV will be unwrapped today at Auto Shanghai in China.
As per reports, the concept of Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 was first introduced by the company in 2021. Prior to the official launch today, the company has already revealed some key features and specs of the SUV through some photos.
Let us read about Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 launch date, time, features, and specifications below.
The Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 will be launched today on 17 April 2023 at the Auto Shanghai in China. The premium luxury SUV will be unwrapped at 2 pm CEST (Central European Summer Time) or 5:30 pm IST.
The live streaming of Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 unwrapping event will be live streamed on the official You Tube channel of the company.
The premium SUV will flaunt a bottom bumper.
The hood will comprise of substantial front chrome grilles and a shining company emblem.
The company has designed the SUV as comfortable as possible with luxurious seats and cushions made up of the top notch leather.
The vehicle may be equipped with an all-wheel-drive dual-motor arrangement similar to the EQS 580 SUV with a maximum power of 536 horsepower and 858 Nm of torque.
The premium SUV is expected to come with a 107.8 kWH battery with a range of 671 km.
The luxury car will have all passive electronic features including 10 to 12 airbags, hill hold assist, stability control, ABS, EBD, BBA, torque vectoring , and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like blind spot warning, lane assist, cross traffic assist, collision warning, parking assist, 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and more.
