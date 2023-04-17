Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV Will Be Unveiled Today, 17 April: Features & Specs

One of the most awaited cars Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV will be unveiled by the luxury automobile brand Mercedes on Monday, 17 April 2023. As per the company, the premium SUV will be unwrapped today at Auto Shanghai in China.

As per reports, the concept of Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 was first introduced by the company in 2021. Prior to the official launch today, the company has already revealed some key features and specs of the SUV through some photos.

Let us read about Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 launch date, time, features, and specifications below.