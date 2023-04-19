Honor Magic 5 Pro Released in UK: Features, Specs, and Pricing Details Here

Honor Magic 5 Pro debut in UK. Features, specs, and more.
(Photo: hihonor.com)
The tech giant Honor released its flagship device Honor Magic 5 Pro in the United Kingdom (UK) in the last week of March. The handset made its debut in China and was not available in other global markets. However, now the smartphone has been unveiled in the UK with all the features and specifications.
The sale date of Honor Magic 5 Pro in UK is 19 April and it will be available in two distinct color variants including green and black. The price of Honor Magic 5 Pro is £949.99 (Rs 96810.6).
The handset has arrived with a 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display along with a resolution of 2848×1312 pixels.
Let us read about Honor Magic 5 Pro features, specifications, and other important details below.
A Quad-curved floating screen.
A 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display along with 1Hz-120Hz dynamic refresh rate with up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. It supports HDR10+ and is IMAX Enhanced certified.
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Unveiled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
A 5,100 mAh battery along with 66W wired fast charging support, and 50W wireless Supercharge support.
The device flaunts a triple-camera setup including a 50 megapixel primary camera, a 50 megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a periscope telephoto camera. The device is a best choose for people who love photography due to its 3D ToF laser, a multi-spectrum sensor, and a flicker sensor. on the front side, the device has a 12 megapixel selfie camera for video calls and selfies.
The device runs on Android 13 with the MagicOS 7.1 skin on top.
