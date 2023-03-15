Kia EV9 To Launch Today: Know the Expected Price, Specifications, & Design Here
Kia EV9 electric SUV is set to make its global debut today, Wednesday, 15 March 2023, as per the latest official details available by the company. Similar to the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 that are available in India, the Kia EV9 SUV will have the Hyundai-Kia group’s E-GMP platform. Interested buyers are excited to know more about the Kia EV9 electric SUV that is set to launch today globally. We have all the important details for you.
The Kia EV9 electric SUV specifications and design have been teased ahead of the launch. The model has been teased via different images recently. Interested people across the globe should take note of the latest details and announcements. They must be alert today, Wednesday, to know the exact specifications and price of the Kia EV9 electric SUV after it is launched.
Here is everything we know about the Kia EV9 electric SUV based on the teaser images. One should take note of the details if they are interested in purchasing the upcoming model. People can also read the expected price range of the electric SUV that will make its debut soon.
Kia EV9 Electric SUV: Features and Design
The brand-new Kia EV9 electric SUV is expected to retain most of the design of the EV9 concept. The popular company, Kia is using a modified version of the E-GMP modular electric platform.
As per the latest details available online, the Kia EV9 will target the luxury SUV segment in India. The model is likely to be a boxy SUV and it is expected to provide the same space as the company's current flagship SUV in global markets, which is the Kia Telluride.
The EV9 electric SUV is also likely to be equipped with distinctive LED headlights. The upcoming model is expected to sport an integrated spoiler, LED taillamps, and a chunky bumper that protects the number plate holder.
Kia EV9 Launch Today: Expected Price
As per details available online, the Kia EV9 is expected to be priced at around Rs 80.0 lakh (ex-showroom). The model will compete against luxury electric SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback and Jaguar I-Pace.
The Kia EV9 electric SUV is also likely to offer 3 rows of seats. To know more, one has to keep a close eye on the announcements made during the launch and other updates by the popular company.
