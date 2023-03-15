Kia EV9 To Launch Today: Know the Expected Price, Specifications, & Design Here

Kia EV9 electric SUV is set to make its global debut today, Wednesday, 15 March 2023, as per the latest official details available by the company. Similar to the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 that are available in India, the Kia EV9 SUV will have the Hyundai-Kia group’s E-GMP platform. Interested buyers are excited to know more about the Kia EV9 electric SUV that is set to launch today globally. We have all the important details for you.

The Kia EV9 electric SUV specifications and design have been teased ahead of the launch. The model has been teased via different images recently. Interested people across the globe should take note of the latest details and announcements. They must be alert today, Wednesday, to know the exact specifications and price of the Kia EV9 electric SUV after it is launched.