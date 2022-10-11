BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Launch in India Today: Design, Specs, & Expected Price

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is ready to launch in India on 11 October.
(Photo Courtesy: bydautomotive.com)
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is all set to be launched in India today, on Tuesday, 11 October. It is important to note that the BYD Atto 3 EV is going to be the second offering from the Chinese automaker in India. Earlier, it introduced the BYD E6 MPV in the country. Interested buyers in India should keep a close eye on the launch of the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV to know about the upcoming EV in detail.
The company has been teasing the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV for quite some time now. It is important to know that a few of the details about the electric SUV have already been leaked before the launch takes place on Tuesday. Buyers are excited to know the price, specifications, and design of the upcoming car in India.
Here are a few important details about the design, specifications, and price of the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV that the people in India should know before the launch takes place.
The BYD Atto 3 SUV is likely to feature a wider and longer wheelbase than its competitors. The upcoming car might also sport a silver grille at the front connected with sleek LED headlamps and LED DRLs.
The SUV features a long light bar at the rear, as per the leaked reports. The car will be available with a dual-tone paint scheme with a black roof and dual-tone alloy wheels.
The car is expected to go 345 kilometres on a single charge. To know more about the features, one has to wait for the launch of the SUV in India.
As per the details available online, the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is likely to be priced between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh. However, one should note that the price is not confirmed officially by the company.
All the latest details about the price and design will be provided during the launch event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)