2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV Launched in India: Price & Specifications

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV made its debut in India today.
(Photo: volvocars.com)
Volvo Car India has officially launched its first electric vehicle in India. The brand new 2022 Volvo XC40 has been launched in the country today, on Tuesday, 26 July 2022. As per the latest official details, the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV has made its debut in India at Rs 55.90 lakh, ex-showroom price. It is important to note that this brand new model is the first luxury electric vehicle in the country. The car has already been launched today, on 26 July 2022.
The ones who are excited to know in detail about the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV should head over to the official website volvocars.com. They will get to know about the specifications, price and other details of the brand new model that has made its debut in India today.
Everyone should note that the bookings for the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV will formally begin tomorrow, Wednesday, 27 July 2022 in the country.
The brand new 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV has been priced at Rs 55.90 lakh, ex-showroom in India. The bookings for the same will begin on 27 July 2022.
To know more, one should visit the official website, volvocars.com. Bookings are going to take place on the website tomorrow, 27 July so the interested buyers should be alert.
The 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV is developed on the same Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform as the XC40. The brand new model is supported by two electric motors.
The electric motors provide a combined output of 402 bhp and a massive 660 Nm peak torque. The all-new electric SUV is capable to go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds. The top speed is limited to 180 kmph.
The car is equipped with a new Android-based infotainment system. It will be manufactured in India at the Hosakote plant near Bengaluru in Karnataka.
It is expected to compete against the MINI Cooper SE, Kia EV6, Audi e-tron, BMW i4, etc.
