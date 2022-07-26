2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV Launched in India: Price & Specifications

Volvo Car India has officially launched its first electric vehicle in India. The brand new 2022 Volvo XC40 has been launched in the country today, on Tuesday, 26 July 2022. As per the latest official details, the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV has made its debut in India at Rs 55.90 lakh, ex-showroom price. It is important to note that this brand new model is the first luxury electric vehicle in the country. The car has already been launched today, on 26 July 2022.

The ones who are excited to know in detail about the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV should head over to the official website volvocars.com. They will get to know about the specifications, price and other details of the brand new model that has made its debut in India today.