Tata Tiago EV Launch in India Today: Check Price, Specifications, and Design

Tata Motors is all set to reveal the Tata Tiago EV on Wednesday, 28 September. It is important to note that this is going to be the cheapest electric car of the home-grown carmaker in the domestic market. The buzz around the Tata Tiago EV is high and people want to know more about the brand-new model. Tata Motors has released certain teaser videos and images that have revealed information about the car. It is the most-awaited model.

