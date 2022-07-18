New Gen 450X Launch on 19 July 2022: Ather Electric Scooter 2022 Price & Specs

The New Gen 450X launch will take place on 19 July 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: atherenergy.com)
Ather Energy is currently one of the leading companies in the electric two-wheeler market in India. As per the latest report, the Bengaluru-based EV start-up is working on a facelift for its best-selling model – 450X. Ather Energy filed a type approval document, which was leaked a couple of days back. On the company's official Twitter handle, Ather Energy revealed the launch date of the 2022 Ather Electric Scooter, New Gen 450X. The New Gen 450X Ather Electric Scooter 2022 will be launched on 19 July 2022.
It is confirmed that the New Gen 450X Ather Electric Scooter 2022 will make its official debut in the electric scooter market on Tuesday, 19 July 2022. The announcement made by Ather Energy also suggests that the current version of the 450X might be discontinued, however, it has not been stated directly.
The New Gen 450X Ather Electric Scooter 2022 is expected to be priced at about Rs 6,000 more than the current model in ex-showroom prices. One needs to wait for the company, Ather Energy, to reveal the final price of the model.
The company has not announced any official price details of the New Gen 450X yet. It is expected that the price of the 2022 Ather Electric Scooter will be revealed during the launch on 19 July 2022.
The latest feature in the upcoming Ather 450X is a larger 3.66kW Lithium-ion battery in place of the earlier 2.6kWh unit. The facelift version is also expected to be available in two settings.
For setting 2 of the New Gen 450X Ather Electric Scooter 2022, the range is 108 km for a single charge. To know more about the features and specifications of the upcoming electric scooter by Ather Energy, one has to wait for the launch to take place on Tuesday, 19 July 2022.
