New Gen 450X Launch on 19 July 2022: Ather Electric Scooter 2022 Price & Specs

Ather Energy is currently one of the leading companies in the electric two-wheeler market in India. As per the latest report, the Bengaluru-based EV start-up is working on a facelift for its best-selling model – 450X. Ather Energy filed a type approval document, which was leaked a couple of days back. On the company's official Twitter handle, Ather Energy revealed the launch date of the 2022 Ather Electric Scooter, New Gen 450X. The New Gen 450X Ather Electric Scooter 2022 will be launched on 19 July 2022.

It is confirmed that the New Gen 450X Ather Electric Scooter 2022 will make its official debut in the electric scooter market on Tuesday, 19 July 2022. The announcement made by Ather Energy also suggests that the current version of the 450X might be discontinued, however, it has not been stated directly.