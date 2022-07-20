Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV 2022 Launch Today: Specs & Live Streaming Details

The brand new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is all set to be unveiled in Inda today, on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV 2022 is going to be the flagship product in the Indian portfolio of Maruti Suzuki. The brand new SUV is one of the highly anticipated car models of this year. The Grand Vitara SUV 2022 is completely ready to be launched today, on 20 July 2022 at 12 pm IST.

The launch event of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV 2022 is scheduled to begin at 12 pm IST and it will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the company for viewers all across the world. One can visit the official YouTube channel of Maruti Suzuki today at 12 pm IST to view the grand launch event.