Day 3 of Wrestlers Protest: Centre’s Committee Accused of Bias; SC Issues Notice

Supreme Court Issues Notice to Delhi Police

Previously, the likes of Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat stated that an FIR is yet to be registered against Singh, despite seven grapplers lodging complaints of sexual harassment at the Connaught Place police station. The wrestlers had also moved Supreme Court a day ago, seeking its intervention in the matter.

On Tuesday, the apex court issued a notice to the Delhi Police, asking them to furnish their response by Friday, 28 April. "There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India and sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court," CJI Chandrachud said.