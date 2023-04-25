'Serious Allegations': SC Issues Notice In Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case

Sexual harrassment allegations levied by top Indian wrestlers against Federation chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reached the courtroom on Tuesday, 25 April.

A day ago, seven women wrestlers had moved the top court alleging non-registration of FIR on their sexual harrassment charges. The Supreme Court, while agreeing to take up the case, has issued notice and asked the Delhi Police to file its response by Friday.

"There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India and sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court," CJI Chandrachud said.

"They are sitting in dharna. 7 women have complained and one is a minor. The FIRs have not been registered. The law of this court has been violated," Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the wrestlers, told the court.

Allegations of sexual harassment were levied on Singh back in January, with the grapplers demanding his removal from the federation. They had started a dharna back then as well but stopped it shortly after.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) formed an oversight committee to submit a probe report on the allegations, but with the report yet to be furnished after nearly three months, the wrestlers have now decided to continue their dharna until Singh’s arrest.