Amid Crisis, Indian Wrestling Must Prioritise the Sport Over Everything Else

Wrestlers Protest: All stakeholders of Indian wrestling must prioritise the sport over everything else.
(Photo: PTI)
Like the proverbial bad penny, it has returned. Just when the controversy around the administration of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) seemed to have faded away, it is back in the limelight, because the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), examining the report of the oversight committee, has not yet taken action on any of the recommendations.
On Monday, 24 April, several weeks after the Oversight Committee wound up operations, the Ministry was moved to write to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, requesting the formation of a transitory committee, or an ad hoc committee, to conduct the Wrestling Federation of India’s impending elections.
The Ministry revealed three ‘major findings’:
The absence of an Internal Complaints Committee for grievance redressal and an inadequate mechanism to spread awareness.
The need for greater transparency and consultation between the Federation and its athletes.
The need for effective communication between the Federation of the athletes.
Interestingly, while the Ministry revealed that the Oversight Committee had recommended that the WFI’s elections be held under a neutral body, it has made no mention of the committee’s findings of the sexual harassment charges by the wrestlers against the president. It has left room for speculation and for whisper campaigns to take centrestage.
One of the most likely impediments is the wrestlers’ lack of faith in 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt. And now, they have aired their doubts about Babita Phogat as well. So, while IOA may find a team to run WFI’s day-to-day affairs, it could be hamstrung in securing the right people to select teams, including the Asian Games and UWW ranking events.
Is there a way out of the imbroglio? Of course, there are solutions to all problems, even if sometimes one or the other party will end up feeling shortchanged because things have not gone the way they would have wanted. Solution-finding starts with the warring parties shedding the my-way-or-highway approach. Hopefully, wise counsel will prevail, and solutions will be found.
The protesting wrestlers have accused MYAS' oversight committee of being biased in their probe.
On its part, the MYAS must make the findings of the oversight committee public and act on its recommendations without loss of time. The ad hoc committee, to be appointed by the IOA, should conduct the WFI elections soonest, sticking to a clear deadline.
The protesting wrestlers will likely continue to nurse a grievance until a logical end is found. With Olympic Games bronze medalist Bajrang Punia training his guns on the Union Government and Asian Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat charging Delhi Police with apathy, they see the Courts as possibly the only recourse left.
On Tuesday, 25 April, the Supreme Court issued notice on a petition moved by some women wrestlers that Delhi Police did not register an FIR after their complaint against the WFI president. The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud pointed out that the wrestlers could have approached the Superintendent of Police.
That, there is talent, cannot be overlooked. At the UWW Cadet (U17) World Wrestling Championships last year, Indians won 14 medals, including seven gold. And at the UWW Junior (U20) World Wrestling Championships, the haul was 16 medals, including one gold and four silver. It is critical that this bunch keeps training in preparation for the senior ranks.
The sport cannot afford to be in disarray. Wrestling can draw lessons from other sports, which have emerged from crises with learnings. At the turn of the new millennium, Indian cricket bounced back from the match-fixing scandal. Reeling from administrative inertia, hockey gained a second wind with the formation of Hockey India less than a decade and a half back.
In the past decade itself, the National Federations of Archery, Boxing, Golf, Gymnastics and Tennis have run into rough weather with the MYAS, and needed course correction. By and large, everyone ensured that the on-field performances would not be affected by the cloud over governance. Wrestling must and can follow suit.
