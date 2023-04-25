Protesting Indian Wrestlers Deserve More Than Just Hollow Promises

Today, many of these athletes are protesting at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, three months after calling off the protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

In January, the wrestlers had accused Singh and WFI officials of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers, demanding the federation be disbanded and Singh removed from office. Only once Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured the wrestlers that Singh would be made to step aside, pending an investigation did the three-day protest end. Speaking to the media a few days later, Singh said he himself had let Sports Ministry officials know that he was willing to 'step aside' (though not resign) from his position.

“The wrestlers took a step back, so I had to take a step back too," Singh had stated. "How could I not? My only point was that I will not resign. And let me tell you, no one asked me to resign. I also told them I’d support the probe. We were mindful of the fact that the news was going to all parts of the world and it was denting our image."