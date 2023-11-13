Maxwell's Magical 201, Rohit's 132: 10 Best League Stage Innings of ICC WC 2023

Glenn Maxwell - 201* vs Afghanistan

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell orchestrated a remarkable feat at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, scoring an unbeaten 201 off a mere 128 deliveries. In an intense pursuit of 292 runs against Afghanistan, Maxwell's innings, studded with 21 fours and 10 sixes, stood as a testament to his sheer batting prowess.

Coming in at No.6 when Australia was reeling at 91/7, Maxwell's heroic performance single-handedly steered the team through a dire situation, securing a stunning victory and solidifying his position as a game-changer on the cricket field. Maxwell stitched a partnership of 202 runs for the eighth wicket with Pat Cummins, who remained unbeaten on 12 off 68 deliveries at the other end. This again sums up how unbelievable Maxwell' innings was.