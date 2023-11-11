ICC World Cup 2023: Semi-Final Fixtures Confirmed, India to Face NZ in Mumbai
Image: ICC/Altered by the Quint
After England’s convincing 93-run victory over Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, it is confirmed that New Zealand have qualified for the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals.
Now, in the first semi-final of the tournament, the fourth-placed Kiwis will square off against the table-topper India on Wednesday, 15 November at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The second semi-final of the showpiece event will see second ranked South Africa take on third positioned Australia on 16 November at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
On Friday, Afghanistan became the fifth team to be eliminated from the semi-final sprint of the 2023 ICC World Cup, following their five-wicket defeat to South Africa.
Earlier, the quartet of England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Netherlands were eliminated, while the trio of India, South Africa and Australia had already confirmed their participation in the competition’s next stage.
Semi-Final 1 – India vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (15 November)
Semi-Final 2 – South Africa vs Australia at Eden Gardens, Kolkata (16 November)
This will be the third ICC event where the men in blue will play against the Kiwis. Earlier, the two met in the 2021 World Test Championship Final which the Black Caps won.
The two titans of cricket faced off in the semifinal of the 2019 ICC World Cup, too, which the men in black also prevailed in.
