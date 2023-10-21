In Photos: Warner & Marsh Tons Help Australia Close Clinical Win Over Pakistan

Photo gallery: ICC World Cup 2023: Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs.
(Photo: PTI)
Bengaluru: Australian captain Pat Cummins flips the coin as Pakistan's Babar Azam looks on at the toss before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Australian batter David Warner plays a shot during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Australian openers Mitchell Marsh and David Warner run between the wickets during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Australia's David Warner celebrates his century during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Australia's Mitchell Marsh celebrates his century during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Australia's Mitchell Marsh after being dismissed by Pakistans Shaheen Shah Afridi during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
He fell on 121.
Bengaluru: Pakistans Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell for a duck during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Australia's David Warner acknowledges the crowd while returning to the pavilion after being dismissed by Pakistan's Haris Rauf during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
He got out on 330/4 and Aus were at 330/4 in 43 overs at the fall of his wicket.
Bengaluru: Australia's David Warner being greeted by Pakistans captain Babar Azam after his dismissal during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Australia's David Warner being greeted by Pakistans Shaheen Shah Afridi after his dismissal during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Australia's David Warner being greeted by Pakistan players after his dismissal during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Josh Hazlewood during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Hazlewood was Afridi's fifth wicket of the match.
Bengaluru: Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Josh Hazlewood during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Josh Hazlewood during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq run between the wickets during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
They stitched together a 134 run opening stand.
Bengaluru: Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (70) during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique (64) during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
At the fall of the two wickets, Pakistan were 159/2 in 24 overs.
Bengaluru: Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (18) during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (18) leaves after being dismissed by Australia's Adam Zampa during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates with teammate Mitchel Marsh after taking the wicket of Pakistans Usama Mir during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: The umpire gives out to Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan after a successful review for the LBW by Australia's Adam Zampa during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Bengaluru: Australia's Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc celebrate after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
